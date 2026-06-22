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Pocket Fire evacuations return to ‘Set’ status Tuesday

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 22, 2026 at 3:53 PM MST
An Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle blocks access to State Route 89 heading toward Sedona due to the Pocket Fire on Saturday, June 20, 2026.
Richard Alun Davis
/
KNAU
An Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle blocks access to State Route 89 heading toward Sedona due to the Pocket Fire on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Residents evacuated due to the Pocket Fire burning north of Sedona may return home Tuesday morning.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office had ordered evacuations of Oak Creek Canyon and areas south of Forest Highlands on Friday evening.

But in a post to social media, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said residents may return to their homes at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

As of Monday morning, the pocket fire was 257 acres and is 0% contained.Previously evacuated areas remain in “Set” status, and officials say residents who return home should stay prepared to evacuate again if conditions change.

The area remains closed to visitors and State Route 89A is still closed to through-traffic.

“While conditions have improved to allow this adjustment, residents will continue to see smoke and fire activity for the foreseeable future,” a statement from the office reads.

A view of the smoke plume from the Pocket Fire on Friday, June 19, 2026 from the Sedona Airport.
KNAU and Arizona News
Fire managers: ‘Potential for escape is high’ on Pocket Fire
Adrian Skabelund
Fire managers warn the Pocket Fire about 7 miles north of Sedona poses a significant risk to Oak Creek, even as it grew only a little over the weekend.

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KNAU and Arizona News Pocket FireFire Season 2026FlagstaffSedonaOak CreekArizona Wildfires
KNAU STAFF
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