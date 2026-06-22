Pocket Fire evacuations return to ‘Set’ status Tuesday

Residents evacuated due to the Pocket Fire burning north of Sedona may return home Tuesday morning.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office had ordered evacuations of Oak Creek Canyon and areas south of Forest Highlands on Friday evening.

But in a post to social media, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said residents may return to their homes at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

As of Monday morning, the pocket fire was 257 acres and is 0% contained.Previously evacuated areas remain in “Set” status, and officials say residents who return home should stay prepared to evacuate again if conditions change.

The area remains closed to visitors and State Route 89A is still closed to through-traffic.

“While conditions have improved to allow this adjustment, residents will continue to see smoke and fire activity for the foreseeable future,” a statement from the office reads.