11/22/2026 Off-Loom Weaving at Drinking Horn Meadery
11/22/2026 Off-Loom Weaving at Drinking Horn Meadery
Come join us for a fun, hands-on experience with off-loom weaving at the cozy Drinking Horn Meadery. Whether you're a total newbie or just looking to relax and create, this in-person event is all about enjoying the craft in a chill setting. Bring your creativity and get ready to weave some cool patterns while sipping mead or just hanging out with fellow weaving enthusiasts!
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
$40.00
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Wellbeing Weavings LLC
fiberarts@jessicaholton.com
Artist Group Info
Jessica Holton
fiberarts@jessicaholton.com
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com