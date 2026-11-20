12 Days of Yule - Beeswax Fire Starters
12 Days of Yule - Beeswax Fire Starters
Yule is a special traditional celebration of the closing of the wheel and the 'Return of the Sun'! Join us each night for FREE celebrations of fellowship, creative crafts, education, and of course Mead! We will be creating some Beeswax fire starters with Nikki that are not only decorative, but also makes it easy to kindle the campfire flame for the rest of your Yule celebrations! Free to attend. Crafting starts at 3pm.
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 26 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Drinking Horn Meadery
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
Artist Group Info
nickirvine8@gmail.com
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com