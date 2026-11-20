Yule is a special traditional celebration of the closing of the wheel and the 'Return of the Sun'! Join us each night for FREE celebrations of fellowship, creative crafts, education, and of course Mead! We will be creating some Beeswax fire starters with Nikki that are not only decorative, but also makes it easy to kindle the campfire flame for the rest of your Yule celebrations! Free to attend. Crafting starts at 3pm.