One of the best traditions this time of year comes to us from Iceland. It is something called a Jolabokaflod, which means Book Flood. On the 24th, people will gift each other books and sit quietly reading while, get this, eating and drinking chocolate!

We want to provide a cozy space for friends and family to gather and sip some free hot chocolate.

Bring in a few extra books to share and maybe you will find your next read here as well! We will be closing at 4:30 to allow our tribe to gather for celebrations