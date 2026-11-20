12 Days of Yule - Book Flod, Hot Chocolate and Book Exchange
12 Days of Yule - Book Flod, Hot Chocolate and Book Exchange
One of the best traditions this time of year comes to us from Iceland. It is something called a Jolabokaflod, which means Book Flood. On the 24th, people will gift each other books and sit quietly reading while, get this, eating and drinking chocolate!
We want to provide a cozy space for friends and family to gather and sip some free hot chocolate.
Bring in a few extra books to share and maybe you will find your next read here as well! We will be closing at 4:30 to allow our tribe to gather for celebrations
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
11:00 AM - 04:30 PM on Thu, 24 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Drinking Horn Meadery
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
Artist Group Info
nickirvine8@gmail.com
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com