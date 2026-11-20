Yule is a special traditional celebration of the closing of the wheel and the 'Return of the Sun'! Join us each night for FREE celebrations of fellowship, creative crafts, education, and of course Mead! A great way to gather around the Long Table and create a last minute (but extremely thoughtful) gift for someone, or yourself! PLANTAE will be here to help us create the cutest moss ornament balls for hanging on a tree or from garland.

Always FREE to attend!