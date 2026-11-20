12 Days of Yule - Nature Appreciation, Pine Cone Bird Feeders
12 Days of Yule - Nature Appreciation, Pine Cone Bird Feeders
Yule is not only a celebration of the return of the sun and a gathering of friends; it is a time to appreciate the good that the natural world provides and to show that appreciation. Tonight, we will create pinecone bird feeders to help give our feathered friends a good head start moving into spring. Free to attend!
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Drinking Horn Meadery
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
Artist Group Info
nickirvine8@gmail.com
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com