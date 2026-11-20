12 Days of Yule - Oaths and Pine Boar Resolutions
12 Days of Yule - Oaths and Pine Boar Resolutions
Oaths were a lot more important back in the early days of Yule!
They were traditionally made in front of the entire village for all to hear and keep accountable. It was also tradition to write them down and then "release" them into the Yule log flame to go out into the universe. Join us this night of Yule for oath and Pine Boar creations and releasing and start the new cycle of the sun off with intention!
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 30 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Drinking Horn Meadery
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
Artist Group Info
nickirvine8@gmail.com
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com