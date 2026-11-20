Yule is a special traditional celebration of the closing of the wheel and the 'Return of the Sun'! Join us each night for FREE celebrations of fellowship, creative crafts, education, and of course Mead!

Come to the Hall for the Opening Presentation with Ashley, learn about the history of the celebration, and make Yule themed Smudge Sticks too!

Always free to attend! Each night of the 12 days will be a special gathering and also earn you a raffle ticket for some fun local business prizes!