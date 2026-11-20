Yule is a special traditional celebration of the closing of the wheel and the 'Return of the Sun'! Join us each night for FREE celebrations of fellowship, creative crafts, education, and of course Mead! Gather at the Hall for one of the best smelling Yule nights! Celebrate the sun with the crafting of orange Pomanders with Jasper. These traditional decorated oranges bring visual fun and a nice fresh aroma between Christmas and New Years