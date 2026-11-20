12 Days of Yule - Solstice and Orange Pomanders
12 Days of Yule - Solstice and Orange Pomanders
Yule is a special traditional celebration of the closing of the wheel and the 'Return of the Sun'! Join us each night for FREE celebrations of fellowship, creative crafts, education, and of course Mead! Gather at the Hall for one of the best smelling Yule nights! Celebrate the sun with the crafting of orange Pomanders with Jasper. These traditional decorated oranges bring visual fun and a nice fresh aroma between Christmas and New Years
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 21 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Drinking Horn Meadery
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
Artist Group Info
nickirvine8@gmail.com
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com