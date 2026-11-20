On this, the final night of Yule, and 2026, we gather at the Mead Hall to tell the tale of the Great Wild Hunt! At 7pm we will be drawing for the raffle winners of the Wild Hunt (must be present to win). Each night of Yule that you attended and participated in gets you one ticket into the drawing. Prizes including a Drinking Horn Giant Horn as well as many gifts from local Flagstaff businesses!

Then, at midnight we will have our annual Mead Toast, to a great year past and an even more fruitful 2027!