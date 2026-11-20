Yule is a special traditional celebration of the closing of the wheel and the 'Return of the Sun'! Join us each night for FREE celebrations of fellowship, creative crafts, education, and of course Mead! The Yule goat has a handful of back stories but all are entertaining and fun to listen to. Come join us as Viviane tells the tale and then we all create our very own Yule Goats to take home! Free to attend, so come sip on some mead and enjoy the fellowship of others at the Mead Hall