Yule is a special traditional celebration of the closing of the wheel and the 'Return of the Sun'! Join us each night for FREE celebrations of fellowship, creative crafts, education, and of course Mead!

Have you ever wondered the story of the Yule Log? Want to create your own to take home for the holiday season? Come gather with us at the Long Table for a presentation and then crafting of the Yuliest Yule Logs in town Wreaths have a history in Yule celebrations for two main reasons. One, they...wait, why would I tell you here when you can hear it from Nikki at this Yule event!?