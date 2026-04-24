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1st Annual Pride in the Pines Volleyball Throwdown

1st Annual Pride in the Pines Volleyball Throwdown

1st Annual Pride in the Pines Volleyball Throwdown Presented by Flagstaff Pride
Get ready to serve, set, and spike with Pride!
$100 per team
Date: June 20 (same day as Pride!)
Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Location: Thorpe Park
Format: 4 vs. 4 + one sub, only 24 team spots available!
Open to ALL genders! Team members must be 18 yrs and over.
T-shirts for sale
Awards for 1st place — presented during Pride in the Pines
Spectators: Welcome & FREE!
Register your team at: www.pridevolleyballthrowdown.org
Questions? Email volleyball@flagstaffpride.org

Thorpe Park Ball Fields
100
08:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Flagstaff Pride Association
Jennifer@flagstaffpride.org
https://flagstaffpride.org/
Thorpe Park Ball Fields
560 Thorpe Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001