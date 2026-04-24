1st Annual Pride in the Pines Volleyball Throwdown Presented by Flagstaff Pride

Get ready to serve, set, and spike with Pride!

$100 per team

Date: June 20 (same day as Pride!)

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Location: Thorpe Park

Format: 4 vs. 4 + one sub, only 24 team spots available!

Open to ALL genders! Team members must be 18 yrs and over.

T-shirts for sale

Awards for 1st place — presented during Pride in the Pines

Spectators: Welcome & FREE!

Register your team at: www.pridevolleyballthrowdown.org

Questions? Email volleyball@flagstaffpride.org

