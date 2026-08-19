2026 Climb to End Cancer at Arizona Snowbowl

This community event benefits the American Cancer Society and its mission to save lives from cancer. Participants will walk from the base of Snowbowl Road up to Hart Prairie Lodge, with celebrations, activities, and opportunities for reflection along the route and at the lodge.

The Climb to End Cancer is a day of hope, remembrance, and unity for those impacted by cancer and those who support the fight to end it.

Registration is required. Register at: https://runsignup.com/Race/AZ/Flagstaff/ClimbToEndCancer

Please note: Snowbowl Road will be closed from 5:00 AM to 12:00 PM on September 19, 2026.