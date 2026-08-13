2026 National Rural STEM Learning Summit
2026 National Rural STEM Learning Summit
You’re invited to the National Rural STEM Learning Summit on September 3-4 at Midwestern University in Glendale, AZ.
Designed to bring together rural educators, administrators, and community leaders who are passionate about science, technology, engineering, and math, participants will have the opportunity to attend inspiring keynote speeches, participate in hands-on workshops, and network with like-minded individuals who share their love for STEM.
Take advantage of this chance to be a part of the conversation and shape the future of STEM in rural areas.
Midwestern University
$125
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 04, 2026.
Event Supported By
SciTech Institute
bsweeneylawson@scitechinstitute.org
Artist Group Info
scitech.marcom@gmail.com
Midwestern University
Cactus Wren Hall, North 59th AvenueGlendale, Arizona 85308