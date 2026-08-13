2026 Youth Solutions Summit

The Youth Solutions Summit, hosted by SciTech Institute through its internationally recognized Chief Science Officers program, is an annual event held at the Desert Botanical Garden (DBG). The purpose of the summit is to bring together students in grades 6–12 to explore solutions to real-world, environmental, and community challenges through STEM and youth leadership.

Included with your ticket:

*Dinner

- Mocktail networking hour with hors d'oeuvres. Connect with local organizations, collaborators, researchers, and other passionate youth.

- Explore challenges in innovation through various workshops, breakout sessions, and panels facilitated by industry leaders

- Participate in a youth community panel discussion about youth leadership in climate change and sustainable innovation

*Entry to Desert Botanical Garden. Stick around after the Summit to enjoy Desert Botanical Garden's Flashlight Night!