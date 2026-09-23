A Hopi Woman’s Perspective

Please join the Northern Arizona Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological

Society for a presentation by Marilyn Fredericks

Marilyn, whose Hopi name is Honyesnem (“Sitting Bear Maiden”), shares insights into the traditional Hopi culture. Her many-faceted career as legislator, tribal judge, court interpreter and Registered Nurse has led her to understand how a Hopi woman can thrive while honoring traditional lifeways. No photos or recording of this presentation, please.

Marilyn lives in Bacavi Village, Hopi Homelands, where she was born. She serves as an Arizona Site Steward, monitoring ancestral sites in the Coconino National Forest near Flagstaff and in the Red Rocks area. Marilyn assists with traditional ceremonies, sharing her knowledge and educating others on Hopi lifeways.

