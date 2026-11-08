A Night in Good Company

Please join the NAU Middle East Ensemble for an evening of lively songs and pieces centered on gathering, companionship, and festive good company.

NAU Middle East Ensemble Fall 2026 Concert Donations will be accepted at the concert for the Flagstaff Family Food Center and Louie’s Cupboard. This concert benefits the Flagstaff Family Food Center and our on-campus food pantry, Louie’s Cupboard. This performance is supported by NAU’s Kitt School of Music, Honors College, and College of Arts and Letters.