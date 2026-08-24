A Premier Victorian Afternoon Tea at Sharlot Hall Museum

Step into an autumn afternoon of refinement and Victorian charm at Sharlot Hall Museum’s Premier Victorian Afternoon Tea on October 16, from 2:00–4:30 PM.

Settle in for a curated program featuring engaging presentations on Victorian etiquette and culture, accompanied by an assortment of seasonal finger foods paired with three aromatic teas that capture the essence of fall.

As a highlight of the afternoon, experience an unforgettable Victorian Fashion Show presented by the Sharlot Hall Museum Victorian Society. Be enthralled by authentic styles and patterns from the past.

This signature tea offers a cozy setting for friendly conversation inspired by Victorian tradition. Share the afternoon with a friend or loved one, or use it as an opportunity to meet someone new.

Sharlot Hall Museum members receive a discount on Victorian Afternoon Tea.