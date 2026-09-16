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Adult Workshop: Acorns, from Branch to Bread

Adult Workshop: Acorns, from Branch to Bread

Join Willow Bend and forager John Slattery for an information-packed, hands-on workshop that walks you through every step of processing acorns for food and provides recipes for preparing your leached acorn meal. We will process acorns from the locally abundant Gambel’s oak (Quercus gambelii), which can be found throughout Flagstaff's urban environment and the surrounding forests. Late September to early October is prime time for gathering these tasty acorns, so be sure to join us so you can be prepared to handle this prime wild food resource.

We’ll fully process acorns to prepare them for cooking, and weather permitting, we’ll enjoy a solar-baked bread together to wrap up the class. All participants will get hands-on experience with processing acorns, and everyone will leave with the knowledge and experience to properly process all acorns for food.

There is no equipment or prior experience necessary to participate in this class. Just bring an open mind and willingness to learn.

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
928 779 1745
info@willowbendcenter.org
www.willowbendcenter.org
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
703 E Sawmill Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779 1745
moran@willowbendcenter.org
http://www.willowbendcenter.org/public-programs_adult.html