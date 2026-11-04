Adult Workshop: Herbal Honeys and Syrups for Winter Health

Just in time for the holiday season, Mike Masek from The Forager's Path returns to lead our popular Winter Holiday Herb Workshop. This hands-on workshop will guide you in creating unique, useful gifts for friends, family, or even yourself.

Participants will learn to make two herbal products:

Aromatic Herbal Honey – A delicious remedy for congestion

Elderberry Elixir – A powerful support during cold and flu season

All attendees will receive hands-on experience and take home samples of both products.