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Adult Workshop: Herbal Honeys and Syrups for Winter Health

Adult Workshop: Herbal Honeys and Syrups for Winter Health

Just in time for the holiday season, Mike Masek from The Forager's Path returns to lead our popular Winter Holiday Herb Workshop. This hands-on workshop will guide you in creating unique, useful gifts for friends, family, or even yourself.

Participants will learn to make two herbal products:

Aromatic Herbal Honey – A delicious remedy for congestion

Elderberry Elixir – A powerful support during cold and flu season

All attendees will receive hands-on experience and take home samples of both products.

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
$35-40
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
928 779 1745
info@willowbendcenter.org
www.willowbendcenter.org
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
703 E Sawmill Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779 1745
moran@willowbendcenter.org
http://www.willowbendcenter.org/public-programs_adult.html