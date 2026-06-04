Adult Workshop: Mushrooms and Fungi 101

Join Mike Dechter of the Arizona Mushroom Society to learn more about the cryptic kingdom: mushrooms and fungi! This indoor presentation will be for those with incidental knowledge and curiosity about fungi. Mike will present on some fungi 101 - what are fungi and why are they important? He will also discuss basic mushroom anatomy and identification of wild mushrooms. Finally, for the last part of the presentation, Mike will focus on the Arizona Fab Four Fungi: four easy-to-identify, edible wild mushrooms that grow here in Northern Arizona.

This workshop is offered free of charge thanks to the support of the City of Flagstaff Sustainability Office. Registration is required to help us manage space (opens one week before the event).