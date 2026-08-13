Adult Workshop: Seeds, Fruits, and Roots

By mid-September, you can feel change in the air. The nights have a noticeable chill again, the edges of the first leaves are beginning to yellow, and the world begins to make its shift towards autumn. During this special time of year, some unique wild foods are at their prime. Join Mike Dechter of the Arizona Mushroom Society to explore the world of late summer foraging: the edible seeds, fruits, and roots that can be found in Northern Arizona before the season ends and the cold returns. This presentation will cover how to identify, harvest, and use wild plants and weeds like elderberry, lambsquarters, common mallow, and more, and will include a short plant walk around the Willow Bend Gardens, weather permitting.

This program is offered free of charge as part of our "Seeds and Skills: Hands-On Community Food Workshops" series, thanks to the generous support of the City of Flagstaff Sustainability Office. Registration is required, and will open one week prior to the event.