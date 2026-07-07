Aerial Sampler Day at Momentum Aerial

Embody your inner circus performer & discover the magic of aerial!

- Participate in 30 minute sample classes in Trapeze, Silks, Lyra, Rope, Pole, and Sling apparatuses

- Learn basic/beginner techniques to get you started! Find out if you love aerial before committing to a weekly class with us.

- No strings attached! Only the purchase of the sampler spot is required (just $14 for each sampler!) There is no limit to the amount of samplers one can take. Take them all-- or just your favorites!

