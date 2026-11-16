You asked for a meetup outside work hours, so here it is. A 45-minute briefing on AI data centers in Arizona, followed by open discussion.

Every claim comes graded: solid, range, contested or

unknown.

This is a hot-button topic. We ask everyone to leave assumptions at the door and explore it together, civilly and with respect.

All skill levels welcome. No jargon required, just bring your curiosity.

WHAT WE’LL COVER

• Power and water: how much, and why the numbers disagree

• Jobs, tax breaks and power bills: who benefits, who pays

• What Flagstaff, Page and other Arizona communities are deciding now

• Where residents have a say, and where we don’t

