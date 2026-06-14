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Ales with the Arb: Nurturing Nature in Your Pint!

Ales with the Arb: Nurturing Nature in Your Pint!

Ales with the Arb

Every third Wednesday · 6 PM · Mother Road Brewery

Science goes down easier with a cold pint in hand.

Join The Arboretum at Flagstaff at Mother Road Brewery for our monthly evening series where local experts, scientists, and naturalists pull up a barstool and share what they know. Each month brings a new theme — from pollinators to paleobotany, water science to wildlife — all in the laid-back setting of one of Flagstaff's favorite neighborhood breweries.

No lecture hall. Just good conversation, great beer, and the kind of curiosity that keeps a community connected to the natural world around it.

Free to attend. Just bring yourself — and maybe a friend who thinks they don't like science yet.

Mother Road Brewing Co.
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
http://www.thearb.org
Mother Road Brewing Co.
7 S. Mike’s Pike St.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 774-9139
https://motherroadbeer.com/