Ales with the Arb: Nurturing Nature in Your Pint!
Ales with the Arb: Nurturing Nature in Your Pint!
Ales with the Arb
Every third Wednesday · 6 PM · Mother Road Brewery
Science goes down easier with a cold pint in hand.
Join The Arboretum at Flagstaff at Mother Road Brewery for our monthly evening series where local experts, scientists, and naturalists pull up a barstool and share what they know. Each month brings a new theme — from pollinators to paleobotany, water science to wildlife — all in the laid-back setting of one of Flagstaff's favorite neighborhood breweries.
No lecture hall. Just good conversation, great beer, and the kind of curiosity that keeps a community connected to the natural world around it.
Free to attend. Just bring yourself — and maybe a friend who thinks they don't like science yet.
Mother Road Brewing Co.
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
Mother Road Brewing Co.
7 S. Mike’s Pike St.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 774-9139