Ales with the Arb: Nurturing Nature in Your Pint!

Ales with the Arb

Every third Wednesday · 6 PM · Mother Road Brewery

Science goes down easier with a cold pint in hand.

Join The Arboretum at Flagstaff at Mother Road Brewery for our monthly evening series where local experts, scientists, and naturalists pull up a barstool and share what they know. Each month brings a new theme — from pollinators to paleobotany, water science to wildlife — all in the laid-back setting of one of Flagstaff's favorite neighborhood breweries.

No lecture hall. Just good conversation, great beer, and the kind of curiosity that keeps a community connected to the natural world around it.

Free to attend. Just bring yourself — and maybe a friend who thinks they don't like science yet.