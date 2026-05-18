Ales with the Arb: Nurturing Nature in Your Pint
Ales with the Arb: Nurturing Nature in Your Pint
A free science pub lecture series by the Arboretum
Come enjoy a pint with us on the third Wednesday of each month while learning about the latest research in the ecological sciences!
Mother Road Brewing Co.
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
(928) 814-3378
jamie.paul@thearb.org
Mother Road Brewing Co.
7 S. Mike’s Pike St.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 774-9139