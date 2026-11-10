© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alternative Firing Workshop with CJ Henderson-Sedona Arts Center

Alternative Firing Workshop with CJ Henderson-Sedona Arts Center

Alternative Firing Workshop with CJ Henderson
An exciting world of alternative finishing techniques

Sundays | December 6 & 13, 2026 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. | All Levels | Dennis Ott Ceramics Studio

This workshop is great for a first time clay experience or for the experienced potter to explore a number of new finishes. We will be using non-traditional finishes such as Raku, Saggar, and Obvara to create beautiful surface results.

We will meet on two consecutive Sunday’s, the first, to create our pieces and the second to fire them.

Sedona Arts Center
225
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sedona Arts Center
928-282-3809
sac@sedonaartscenter.org
www.sedonaartscenter.org
Sedona Arts Center
15 Art Barn Road
Sedona, Arizona 86336
928-282-3809
sac@sedonaartscenter.org
www.sedonaartscenter.org