Alternative Firing Workshop with CJ Henderson-Sedona Arts Center

Alternative Firing Workshop with CJ Henderson

An exciting world of alternative finishing techniques

Sundays | December 6 & 13, 2026 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. | All Levels | Dennis Ott Ceramics Studio

This workshop is great for a first time clay experience or for the experienced potter to explore a number of new finishes. We will be using non-traditional finishes such as Raku, Saggar, and Obvara to create beautiful surface results.

We will meet on two consecutive Sunday’s, the first, to create our pieces and the second to fire them.