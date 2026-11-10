Alternative Firing Workshop with CJ Henderson-Sedona Arts Center
Alternative Firing Workshop with CJ Henderson-Sedona Arts Center
Alternative Firing Workshop with CJ Henderson
An exciting world of alternative finishing techniques
Sundays | December 6 & 13, 2026 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. | All Levels | Dennis Ott Ceramics Studio
This workshop is great for a first time clay experience or for the experienced potter to explore a number of new finishes. We will be using non-traditional finishes such as Raku, Saggar, and Obvara to create beautiful surface results.
We will meet on two consecutive Sunday’s, the first, to create our pieces and the second to fire them.
Sedona Arts Center
225
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Sedona Arts Center
928-282-3809
sac@sedonaartscenter.org
Sedona Arts Center
15 Art Barn RoadSedona, Arizona 86336
928-282-3809
sac@sedonaartscenter.org