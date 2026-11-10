An Afternoon with Ted Grussing

The Sedona International Film Festival presents “An Afternoon with Ted: Exploring the beauty and wildlife of Central and Northern Arizona” at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22 at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“An Afternoon with Ted: Exploring the beauty and wildlife of Central and Northern Arizona” will highlight some of the most beautiful photographs and photographic art captured and produced by Ted Grussing over the last thirty years. The show will feature everything from straight photography to his “artist unleashed” images that are as much a reflection of his visualization of nature and wildlife as they are of his exceptional photographic skills.

You will be transported into a world of unparalleled beauty. Ted will also be discussing techniques used in capturing the images and the back-stories of them.

Ted has been involved in photography since he was eight years old. He received a Kodak Baby Brownie camera as a gift, and he was hooked. He became a professional photographer when he was fourteen years old, doing commercial photography of products for various corporations. Ever since then, photography has been a constant in his life.

There are those who say that Ted is a “Renaissance Man”. Life and everything in it fascinates Ted as he explores all that this little planet has to offer!

His photography is renown and is in private and public collections throughout the United States and other countries around the globe. His work has been and is published in numerous publications, including Arizona Highways, Sojourn, Sedona Monthly, Momentum (National MS Society) and more. He has done work for USFS, USGS, AZGS, EPA, City of Sedona, Yavapai County, Grand Canyon Trust, Coconino County and many more governmental agencies and private organizations.

“An Afternoon with Ted: Exploring the beauty and wildlife of Central and Northern Arizona” will be featured at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $25. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

