An Evening with Internationally Renowned Pianist David Syme Jewish Roots & the Classics
An Evening with Internationally Renowned Pianist David Syme Jewish Roots & the Classics
Join Chabad of Flagstaff for a unique evening of music and storytelling with internationally renowned pianist David Syme, based in West Cork, Ireland.
Blending performance with historical insight, the program explores the evolution of Jewish music through the ages, weaving together Jewish, Yiddish, classical, and popular works. The evening will feature selections including Mendelssohn’s Rondo Capriccioso and Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.
Sunday, June 7
Concert begins at 6:00pm
Molly Blank Jewish Community Center
930 W University Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
Advance reservations recommended.
Reserve your seat at www.jewishflagstaff.com/concert
Molly Blank Jewish Community Center
$20
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Chabad of Flagstaff
9282555756
admin@jewishflagstaff.com
Artist Group Info
David Syme
Molly Blank Jewish Community Center
930 W University AvenueFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
9282555756
admin@jewishflagstaff.com