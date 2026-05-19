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An Evening with Internationally Renowned Pianist David Syme Jewish Roots & the Classics

An Evening with Internationally Renowned Pianist David Syme Jewish Roots & the Classics

Join Chabad of Flagstaff for a unique evening of music and storytelling with internationally renowned pianist David Syme, based in West Cork, Ireland.

Blending performance with historical insight, the program explores the evolution of Jewish music through the ages, weaving together Jewish, Yiddish, classical, and popular works. The evening will feature selections including Mendelssohn’s Rondo Capriccioso and Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.

Sunday, June 7
Concert begins at 6:00pm
Molly Blank Jewish Community Center
930 W University Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ

Advance reservations recommended.
Reserve your seat at www.jewishflagstaff.com/concert

Molly Blank Jewish Community Center
$20
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chabad of Flagstaff
9282555756
admin@jewishflagstaff.com
https://jewishflagstaff.com/

Artist Group Info

David Syme
Molly Blank Jewish Community Center
930 W University Avenue
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
9282555756
admin@jewishflagstaff.com
https://jewishflagstaff.com/