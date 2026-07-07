Arizona Colorscape Watercolor Workshop

Turquoise and gold, violet and copper. Let’s paint Arizona’s vibrant, ever-changing landscapes and skies. Learn watercolor techniques to create dramatic monsoon clouds, glowing sunsets, and a majestic ponderosa pine. You will learn by doing. All materials provided. Come paint and learn at Bee Balm Studio! For adults & sincerely interested teenagers.

Elaine Dillingham is a Flagstaff artist who paints with both watercolor and acrylic. A member of the Coconino Community College Art Department for 20 years, she taught Watercolor, Oil/Acrylic, Drawing I & II, and Life Drawing. In 2015 she was voted Part-Time Faculty of the Year. Elaine’s original paintings, which she describes as “gliding on the edge of abstraction,” are exhibited at Arizona Handmade Gallery downtown. Her popular note cards are also and at Zani and the Arboretum at Flagstaff.

*We offer at no charge an optional extra hour of quiet painting time for those who would like to stay until 5PM with Elaine.

Register here: https://www.beebalmstudio.com/workshops/p/azcolorscape