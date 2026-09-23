Arizona Rangelands: Birds on the Range

Did you know that grassland birds are the most rapidly declining group of birds in North America? As part of the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists, join Dr. Courtney Duchardt with University of Arizona Cooperative Extension to learn more about our local grassland birds and about ways you can support these often overlooked species!

This event is part of our series Arizona Rangelands series! Events in the series include:

Arizona Rangelands: History & Management

Monday, Aug 24th, 6:00 - 7:00pm

Short Film Showing and Discussion

Friday, September 11th, 4:00 - 5:30pm

Rangeland Birds

Monday, Sep 28th, 6:00 - 7:30pm

Tools for IDing Plants and Wildlife

Saturday Oct 24th, 2:00 - 3:00pm

Rangeland Wildlife

Monday, Nov 16th, 6:00 - 7:00pm

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/16807782