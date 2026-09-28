Arizona Rangelands: Flora & Fauna ID Tools
Arizona Rangelands: Flora & Fauna ID Tools
Have you ever scratched your head about a bird at your feeder or a strange new plant in your yard? Join Dr. Courtney Duchardt from University of Arizona Cooperative Extension to learn more about some of the common species in our area, as well as skills and tools you can use to identify these species!
This event is part of our series Arizona Rangelands series! Events in the series include:
Arizona Rangelands: History & Management
Monday, Aug 24th, 6:00 - 7:00pm
Short Film Showing and Discussion
Friday, September 11th, 4:00 - 5:30pm
Rangeland Birds
Monday, Sep 28th, 6:00 - 7:30pm
Tools for IDing Plants and Wildlife
Saturday Oct 24th, 2:00 - 3:00pm
Rangeland Wildlife
Monday, Nov 16th, 6:00 - 7:00pm
To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.