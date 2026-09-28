Arizona Rangelands: Flora & Fauna ID Tools

Have you ever scratched your head about a bird at your feeder or a strange new plant in your yard? Join Dr. Courtney Duchardt from University of Arizona Cooperative Extension to learn more about some of the common species in our area, as well as skills and tools you can use to identify these species!

This event is part of our series Arizona Rangelands series! Events in the series include:

Arizona Rangelands: History & Management

Monday, Aug 24th, 6:00 - 7:00pm

Short Film Showing and Discussion

Friday, September 11th, 4:00 - 5:30pm

Rangeland Birds

Monday, Sep 28th, 6:00 - 7:30pm

Tools for IDing Plants and Wildlife

Saturday Oct 24th, 2:00 - 3:00pm

Rangeland Wildlife

Monday, Nov 16th, 6:00 - 7:00pm

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.