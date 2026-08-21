Arizona Rangelands: History and Management

2026 was named the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists, but just what is a “rangeland”?

Join wildlife expert Dr. Courtney Duchardt (University of Arizona Assistant Professor and Cooperative Extension Specialist) to learn how these systems support not only livestock but also wildlife, recreation, and water. It's a big job! Dr. Duchardt will share how rangelands represent a critical resource for humans and wildlife, including right here in Flagstaff!

Events in the series include:

Arizona Rangelands: History & Management

Monday, Aug 24th, 6:00 - 7:00pm

Short Film Showing and Discussion

Friday, September 11th, 4:00 - 5:30pm

Rangeland Birds

Monday, Sep 28th, 6:00 - 7:30pm

Tools for IDing Plants and Wildlife

Saturday Oct 24th, 2:00 - 3:00pm

Rangeland Wildlife

Monday, Nov 16th, 6:00 - 7:00pm

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/17080165