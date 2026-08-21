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Arizona Rangelands: History and Management

Arizona Rangelands: History and Management

2026 was named the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists, but just what is a “rangeland”?

Join wildlife expert Dr. Courtney Duchardt (University of Arizona Assistant Professor and Cooperative Extension Specialist) to learn how these systems support not only livestock but also wildlife, recreation, and water. It's a big job! Dr. Duchardt will share how rangelands represent a critical resource for humans and wildlife, including right here in Flagstaff!

Events in the series include:

Arizona Rangelands: History & Management
Monday, Aug 24th, 6:00 - 7:00pm

Short Film Showing and Discussion
Friday, September 11th, 4:00 - 5:30pm

Rangeland Birds
Monday, Sep 28th, 6:00 - 7:30pm

Tools for IDing Plants and Wildlife
Saturday Oct 24th, 2:00 - 3:00pm

Rangeland Wildlife
Monday, Nov 16th, 6:00 - 7:00pm

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/17080165

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 24 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/