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Arizona Snowbowl 2026/27 Winter Job Fair

Arizona Snowbowl 2026/27 Winter Job Fair

Arizona Snowbowl will host its 2026/27 Winter Job Fair on Thursday, October 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. Applicants can learn about seasonal positions, meet the team and interview in person. Open roles include ski and snowboard instructors, lift operators, rental technicians, guest services attendants, food and beverage staff, retail associates and more.

Arizona Snowbowl
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Arizona Snowbowl
khartl@snowbowl.ski
Arizona Snowbowl
9300 N Snow Bowl Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001