Art for Life: Exploring Creative Aging in Flagstaff

Join the Arizona Commission on the Arts and Creative Flagstaff on Tuesday June 11, 2026 from 4-6pm for an interactive session about Creative Aging, an exciting national movement to advance understanding of the vital relationship between creative expression and healthy aging.

Creative engagement through the arts is fundamental to the human experience and deeply linked to enhanced health and well-being. Older adults who engage in the arts experience better overall health, enjoy a higher quality of life, and are more active in their communities. Together we will dive into the why and how of providing high quality creative programming for adults across the aging spectrum

Anyone interested in the vital relationship between the arts and quality of life for older adults should attend, including aging or healthcare service organization staff, caregivers, volunteers, teaching artists, and arts organizations. Participants will connect with other providers and artists interested in enriching the lives of older adults in their community, and will leave with concrete tools and ideas for Creative Aging in their own programs and work.

Cost: Free. Advance registration is required.

Whether you’re an artist, a healthcare provider, or a community leader, you’ll walk away with actionable ideas and a fresh network of collaborators. Let’s redefine what it means to age well together!