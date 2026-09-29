Artist Panel Discussion: Nature as Collaborator - Part of the Flagstaff Painting and Photography Plein Air Festival

Friday, October 9, 5:00 - 7:00pm

Join us for an Artist Panel Discussion exploring how artists are approaching the environment as a partner in the physical creation of art, rather than simply using nature as passive visual inspiration. We welcome Tom Conner, David Lash, and Gwen Waring to discuss a variety of topics including how artists bring nature back to the studio through imagery/composition, through material choice, and through expression/impression. We will also touch on how artists navigate environmental concerns in relation to their physical materials, and reframing the artistic process as a dialog with ecosystems, emphasizing a return to mindful, sustainable craftsmanship that respects our ecological interconnectedness with the planet’s changing landscape. We invite your questions to this open panel. Bring a chair, grab a beverage, and settle in for a lively discussion. Advanced registration is recommended due to limited seating. Free to join, though donations are welcome at the door.

Cost: Free — Donations Welcome

Register: https://www.flagstaff-arts.org/2026-workshops/artist-panel-discussion