Arts & Sciences Night: Paint Your Own Wooden Mushroom!
Arts & Sciences Night: Paint Your Own Wooden Mushroom!
Step back in time and get creative at Arts & Sciences Night, hosted by the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA)! Whether you're a seasoned history buff or completely new to the community, join us for a relaxed evening of painting wooden mushrooms while enjoying great company and craft mead. It's the perfect mix of historical flair, hands-on crafting, and good vibes.
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com