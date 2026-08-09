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Arts & Sciences Night: Paint Your Own Wooden Mushroom!

Arts & Sciences Night: Paint Your Own Wooden Mushroom!

Step back in time and get creative at Arts & Sciences Night, hosted by the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA)! Whether you're a seasoned history buff or completely new to the community, join us for a relaxed evening of painting wooden mushrooms while enjoying great company and craft mead. It's the perfect mix of historical flair, hands-on crafting, and good vibes.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66
FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
http://drinkinghornmeadery.com