Audubon - Science Forward in Flagstaff
Audubon - Science Forward in Flagstaff
Join Northern Arizona Audubon for a welcoming evening of volunteer stories, discovery, and community. Hear from people who have weighed baby bluebirds, become Guides in Training, joined a Christmas Bird Count team as first-timers, shared memorable podcast moments with researchers, won a grant, strengthened their career paths, and more.
East Flagstaff Community Library
06:00 PM - 07:15 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Northern Arizona Audubon Society
East Flagstaff Community Library
N 4th St Suite 5Flagstaff, Arizona 86004
4802690624
caleb@playwithvault.com