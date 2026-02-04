The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with the International Raptor and Falconry Center to present “Bald Eagle Day: Eagles of the World” at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Celebrate Bald Eagle Day with an evening exploring some of the world’s most powerful and fascinating birds of prey. Join International Raptor & Falconry Center founder and executive director Dr. Michele Losee for a presentation highlighting eagle species from around the globe.

From the iconic Bald Eagle and massive Steller's Sea Eagle to powerful tropical forest eagles, desert hunters, fish specialists, and some of the rarest raptors on Earth, this program will explore the incredible diversity of eagles and the ecosystems they inhabit. Guests will learn about eagle biology, behavior, conservation challenges, falconry and cultural history, and the important role these apex predators play in ecosystems worldwide.

The evening will also feature Moira, IRFC’s resident Bald Eagle. This special appearance offers a rare opportunity to experience one of America’s most iconic birds up close while learning from a Raptor Ecologist and Master Falconer.

The event will benefit the International Raptor and Falconry Center.

“Bald Eagle Day: Eagles of the World” will take place at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Saturday, June 20 at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $15, to benefit the International Raptor and Falconry Center.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

