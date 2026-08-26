Bark Beetle Workshop
Bark Beetle Workshop
Are bark beetles the villain of the ponderosa forest, or just doing their job? Step into the pines with NAU's Sneha Vissa, Ph.D., for a morning that will change how you look at a rust-colored tree.
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
Artist Group Info
krystan.lauher@thearb.org
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain RoadFlagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org