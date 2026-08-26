© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bark Beetle Workshop

Bark Beetle Workshop

Are bark beetles the villain of the ponderosa forest, or just doing their job? Step into the pines with NAU's Sneha Vissa, Ph.D., for a morning that will change how you look at a rust-colored tree.

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
http://www.thearb.org

Artist Group Info

krystan.lauher@thearb.org
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain Road
Flagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
https://thearb.org