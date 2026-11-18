Experience Beethoven’s dramatic power and lyrical beauty as the NAU Symphony Orchestra presents “Beethoven 200!” on Friday, November 20, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. in Ardrey Auditorium. The all-Beethoven program features the spirited overture to The Creatures of Prometheus; the passionate Piano Concerto No. 3 with pianist Silvan Negruțiu; and the beloved Pastoral Symphony, whose countryside scenes unfold through birdsong, rustic dances, a thunderstorm, and a radiant conclusion.

Arrive early for a 7:00 p.m. preconcert talk with Dr. Vizireanu in Kitt Atrium.

Admission is $15 general, $10 for seniors, and free for NAU/CCC students and those under 18.