Beginners Off-Loom Weaving
Beginners Off-Loom Weaving
Unwind, create, and tap into your artistic side with Jessica Holton of Wellbeing Weaving LLC at Drinking Horn Meadery! This hands-on Beginners Off-Loom Weaving Workshop teaches you how to craft beautiful fiber art using simple, portable techniques, no experience or heavy equipment required. You'll learn essential tools and pattern-building while discovering the relaxing, mindful benefits of weaving with a glass of mead in hand.
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
40
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Drinking Horn Meadery
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
Artist Group Info
Jessica Holton
fiberarts@jessicholton.com
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com