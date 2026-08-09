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Beginners Off-Loom Weaving

Beginners Off-Loom Weaving

Unwind, create, and tap into your artistic side with Jessica Holton of Wellbeing Weaving LLC at Drinking Horn Meadery! This hands-on Beginners Off-Loom Weaving Workshop teaches you how to craft beautiful fiber art using simple, portable techniques, no experience or heavy equipment required. You'll learn essential tools and pattern-building while discovering the relaxing, mindful benefits of weaving with a glass of mead in hand.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall
40
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Drinking Horn Meadery
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
http://Drinkinghornmeadery.com

Artist Group Info

Jessica Holton
fiberarts@jessicholton.com
jessicholton.com
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66
FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
http://drinkinghornmeadery.com