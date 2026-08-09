Unwind, create, and tap into your artistic side with Jessica Holton of Wellbeing Weaving LLC at Drinking Horn Meadery! This hands-on Beginners Off-Loom Weaving Workshop teaches you how to craft beautiful fiber art using simple, portable techniques, no experience or heavy equipment required. You'll learn essential tools and pattern-building while discovering the relaxing, mindful benefits of weaving with a glass of mead in hand.