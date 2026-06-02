Beginning Genealogy
Beginning Genealogy
Prescott Valley Public Library presents Beginning Genealogy on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, from 3-5PM in the library. Ever wondered about your family history or wanted to build your family tree but didn’t know where to start?
Join professional genealogist Sandra Adragna for a friendly, beginner-focused workshop where you’ll learn simple, step-by-step ways to explore census records, vital documents, and other tools that can help uncover your family’s story.
Before class, please create a free account at familysearch.org and bring your password along with any information you have about your parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents.
Class Requirements: Please have a free Family Search account (familysearch.org) set up before the class. Bring your Family Search password and any information you have about parents, grandparents, and (if possible) great-grandparents.
This program is free. Pre-registration required.
This is an in-person presentation.
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Time: 3-5PM
PC Lab, Second Floor
More Info? 928.759.3040