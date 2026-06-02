Prescott Valley Public Library presents Beginning Genealogy on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, from 3-5PM in the library. Ever wondered about your family history or wanted to build your family tree but didn’t know where to start?

Join professional genealogist Sandra Adragna for a friendly, beginner-focused workshop where you’ll learn simple, step-by-step ways to explore census records, vital documents, and other tools that can help uncover your family’s story.

Before class, please create a free account at familysearch.org and bring your password along with any information you have about your parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents.

Class Requirements: Please have a free Family Search account (familysearch.org) set up before the class. Bring your Family Search password and any information you have about parents, grandparents, and (if possible) great-grandparents.

This program is free. Pre-registration required.

This is an in-person presentation.

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Time: 3-5PM

PC Lab, Second Floor

More Info? 928.759.3040

