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Beginning Genealogy

Beginning Genealogy

Prescott Valley Public Library presents Beginning Genealogy on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, from 3-5PM in the library. Ever wondered about your family history or wanted to build your family tree but didn’t know where to start?

Join professional genealogist Sandra Adragna for a friendly, beginner-focused workshop where you’ll learn simple, step-by-step ways to explore census records, vital documents, and other tools that can help uncover your family’s story.

Before class, please create a free account at familysearch.org and bring your password along with any information you have about your parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents.

Class Requirements: Please have a free Family Search account (familysearch.org) set up before the class. Bring your Family Search password and any information you have about parents, grandparents, and (if possible) great-grandparents.

This program is free. Pre-registration required.
This is an in-person presentation.
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Time: 3-5PM
PC Lab, Second Floor
More Info? 928.759.3040

Prescott Valley Public Library
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Prescott Valley Public Library
928-759-3040
pvpladults@gmail.com
https://yavapai.events/event/art-sampler-adults-watercolor-trees-93451

Artist Group Info

ebaca@prescottvalley-az.gov
Prescott Valley Public Library
7401 E Skoog Blvd
Prescott Valley , Arizona 86314
9287596186
ebaca@prescottvalley-az.gov
https://yavapai.events/event/meeting-ancestors-how-speculative-memoir-can-help-you-connect-your-history-93467