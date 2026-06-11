Bird Talk with Margaret Dyekman
Bird Talk with Margaret Dyekman
Discover the Iconic Birds of Northern Arizona with author Margaret Dyekman! From our ponderosa forests to your own backyard, Margaret will share the stories behind the remarkable birds that call this region home. She's the author of Backyard Birding in Northern Arizona, available in our gift shop — perfect for getting it signed after the talk. Saturday, 10–11 AM. Free with admission.
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
Free with admission.
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain RoadFlagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org