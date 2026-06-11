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Bird Talk with Margaret Dyekman

Bird Talk with Margaret Dyekman

Discover the Iconic Birds of Northern Arizona with author Margaret Dyekman! From our ponderosa forests to your own backyard, Margaret will share the stories behind the remarkable birds that call this region home. She's the author of Backyard Birding in Northern Arizona, available in our gift shop — perfect for getting it signed after the talk. Saturday, 10–11 AM. Free with admission.

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
Free with admission.
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
http://www.thearb.org
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain Road
Flagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
https://thearb.org