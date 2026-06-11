Bird Walk at the Arboretum!

Early morning is when the gardens truly come alive — and there's no better way to experience it than on a guided bird walk with Dr. Celia Holm. Wander the Arboretum as the birds begin their day, with an expert guide to help you spot and identify them along the way. Bring water, your camera, and comfy shoes. The walk starts promptly at 7:30 AM and is limited to 15 participants, so reserve your spot early!