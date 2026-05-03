Bird Walks at the Arboretum
Bird Walks at the Arboretum
Over 130 species at the Arb!
Join this walk to see which ones you discover.
Step into The Arboretum at Flagstaff Gardens with Dr. Celia Holm as your bird guide. Don't forget your water, camera, and comfy shoes - the bird walk starts promptly at 7:30 am. Limited to 15 participants..
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
$10 - $20
07:30 AM - 09:00 AM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain RoadFlagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org