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Bird Walks at the Arboretum

Bird Walks at the Arboretum

Over 130 species at the Arb!
Join this walk to see which ones you discover.

Step into The Arboretum at Flagstaff Gardens with Dr. Celia Holm as your bird guide. Don't forget your water, camera, and comfy shoes - the bird walk starts promptly at 7:30 am. Limited to 15 participants..

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
$10 - $20
07:30 AM - 09:00 AM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain Road
Flagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
https://thearb.org