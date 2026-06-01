Book Swap
Book Swap
Dig through your book collection and excavate any titles that you no longer want. Bring them down to the Downtown Library Community Room for our Book Swap. Browse titles that others have brought and take home new tomes for free!
Limited to one large box of books contributed per person.
To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org