Bring Your Own Book Club
Bring Your Own Book Club
Celebrate National Library Week with refreshments and conversation with other book lovers!
Come talk about any and all books you are reading at the moment, no matter the genre, length, author, or style!
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026
Event Supported By
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org