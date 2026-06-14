Calendula Salve Making Class at the Arboretum

Calendula Salve Workshop with Gina Goegan

August 22 · 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM · Meet at the Visitor Center

Long before the pharmacy, there was the garden.

Join Arboretum Greenhouse Manager Gina Goegan for a hands-on two-hour workshop exploring one of the plant world’s most beloved healers — the calendula. Bright, resilient, and deeply rooted in herbal tradition, calendulas have been used for centuries to soothe, restore, and protect. In this intimate workshop, Gina will guide you through the process of crafting your own traditional healing salve using calendulas grown right here at The Arb.

You’ll leave with a jar of salve you made yourself — and a new appreciation for what a garden can offer beyond its beauty.

Space is extremely limited — only 15 spots available.

$15 members · $25 non-members