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Calendula Salve Making Class at the Arboretum

Calendula Salve Making Class at the Arboretum

Calendula Salve Workshop with Gina Goegan
August 22 · 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM · Meet at the Visitor Center

Long before the pharmacy, there was the garden.

Join Arboretum Greenhouse Manager Gina Goegan for a hands-on two-hour workshop exploring one of the plant world’s most beloved healers — the calendula. Bright, resilient, and deeply rooted in herbal tradition, calendulas have been used for centuries to soothe, restore, and protect. In this intimate workshop, Gina will guide you through the process of crafting your own traditional healing salve using calendulas grown right here at The Arb.

You’ll leave with a jar of salve you made yourself — and a new appreciation for what a garden can offer beyond its beauty.

Space is extremely limited — only 15 spots available.

$15 members · $25 non-members

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
$15 - $25
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
http://www.thearb.org
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain Road
Flagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
https://thearb.org